20-year-old woman stabbed in head in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 20-year-old woman was stabbed in the head on Tuesday morning in Hamden.

Hamden Police officers were called to Warner Street around 9:30 on reports of an assault with a knife.

According to police, the victim was attacked with a knife as she was leaving a friend’s house.

Police reports say the suspect was involved in a relationship with the person who lives in that house.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials identified the suspect as 19-year-old Natalie Epps of New Haven.

Epps was charged with assault and breach of peace.

She was held on a $25,000 bond, and is expected in court on May 19.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.