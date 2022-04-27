Twenty Towns
Ansonia PD search for missing 1-year-old

Bass
Bass(WFSB File)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - Ansonia police are looking for a mother and her one-year old.

Police are looking for one-year-old Royalty Bass and her mother Shameka Henri.

Police say Henri did not return Bass to her father after her custody visit.

Police describe Bass as being two feet tall, twenty to thirty pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, reports say.

Bass was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse shirt, and gray Minnie Mouse pants.

Bass and Henri were last seen in the Stratford area but police say Henri might have taken Bass out of the state.

Police are asking anyone with information to all the police department at 203-735-1885 or leave an anonymous tip at Tip 411 or by clicking here.

Police released a picture of Shameka Henri:

Herni
Herni(WFSB)

