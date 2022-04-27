Board of Regents appoints new president of CT’s community college system

Hartford, CT (WFSB) — The Board of Regents for Higher Education appointed a new president of Connecticut State Community College, which it calls CT State.

Dr. John Maduko, a medical doctor who currently serves as vice president of academic and student affairs for Minnesota State Community and Technical College, will assume a role leading the Connecticut’s single community college system, which has 12 campuses and more than 32,000 students.

“I have come to Connecticut because I believe that CT State has a mission that is meaningful and authentic,” Maduko said. “We are establishing a ‘new normal’ of higher education. The impact of the pandemic over the last two and a half years has been enormous and will have long-lasting effects. But there is an even stronger history here of success in academics and career programs, student affairs and wrap-around student services that we will leverage.”

The board said Maduko served in his position since 2019. Previously, he has held administrative leadership and faculty roles at North Central Texas College District, Rasmussen University, EDMC, National Paralegal College, Mountain State University, and Hillsborough Community College.

“John Maduko approaches this position as an experienced and talented educator, with significant teaching experience,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “We are now about a year away from the official opening of CT State as our single community college with all current locations continuing to stay open and remaining fully operational. I am confident that, with John Maduko in charge of the college and Terrence Cheng leading the CSCU system, we are in good hands to improve student success and provide workforce opportunities for all Connecticut residents.”

“John is someone who understands the need to change and innovate based on data and the needs of the students we serve – but he also understands the importance of community buy-in, for a constructive working relationship with all employees within the college,” said CSCU president Terrence Cheng. “In short, he knows how to work together and get tough things done. I am confident that, thanks in large part to his experience as an educator and his laser focus on student success and equity, that John will be a tremendous leader for CT State.”

“On behalf of the Board of Regents for Higher Education, it is my pleasure to welcome Dr. John Maduko as president-designate of Connecticut State Community College,” said Chair Matt Fleury, Board of Regents. “Dr. Maduko is eminently qualified for this position as an experienced educator and administrator. Perhaps most importantly, he is guided by a set of principles that are reflective of the mission, vision, and values or the Board of Regents, CSCU, and CT State – putting access, equity, and student success at the forefront of everything he does.”

The board said it conducted a national search for the system president. A search advisory committee, which consisted of more than 40 students, faculty, professional staff, administrators, foundation leaders, union representatives, and external partners, was involved in interviewing candidates and putting forward recommendations.

“I would like to thank every member of the search advisory committee for participating in the process and adding your perspective,” said Norwalk Community College CEO Cheryl DeVonish, who chaired the search advisory committee. “The committee worked very hard and gave a lot of time in screening applications, interviewing candidates, and offering recommendations to the BOR. Dr. Maduko is a strong leader who will be a tremendous asset to CT State. I congratulate him on this appointment, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Maduko earned his B.S. in biology from California State Polytechnic University Pomona and his M.D. from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine. He will begin his new role on June 3, and he will earn $300,000 annually.

