‘Bradley Buddies’ seek to ease your travel stress

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - It’s no secret that these days airports are a little more crowded.

The next time people fly out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, they may notice a few non-travelers roaming around, and for good reason.

They’re Bradley Buddies, and they’re four-legged volunteers.

Their job also has to do with perspective, helping travelers go from stressed to relaxed.

“I can see a relaxation of facial features, I can see deeper breathing, I can see much bigger things,” said Karyn Cordner, volunteer, Bradley Buddies. “For instance, some people who are traveling for a sad reason will greet the dog, they’ll say ‘hi’ to me, then they’ll go down on their knees and hug the dog and have a moment of silence.”

The Bradley Buddies program of therapy dogs debuted successfully in 2018 but had to take a pause for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, volunteers said they believe the service is more critical than ever.

“It’s their fur, and they can hug them, and they’re warm, and they’re friendly and they maybe give them lick and it makes them feel better,” said Sally King, Bradley Buddies founder.

Travelers told Channel 3 that they couldn’t agree more.

“They just have a way of connecting with humans on an emotional level, right?” traveler Kathy said. “And they make you happy, they make you smile.”

Even airline workers sneak away on break for a quick pick me up with a buddy.

In fact, research showed that just petting a dog helps decrease the stress-causing hormone cortisol, which makes for a happier traveler and a happy pup.

So, the next time travelers see one of the buddies in a little blue vest, they are encouraged to say ‘hello,’ but don’t forget to keep an eye on the time.

“When they see him, they just [say] ‘can I pet him, can I pet him? Can I be with him?’ Spending an incredible amount of time with them almost to the point of missing their flight,” said Jonathan Neagle, Bradley Buddies volunteer.

