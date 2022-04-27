Bright Spot: Special needs archer follows her dreams

ZANESVILLE, OH. (WFSB) - A girl in Ohio with a disability is proving you can do anything if you put your mind to it.

10-year-old Paige Calendine was born without legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from taking part in the sports that she loves.

Paige is a swimmer and a gymnast, but it’s another sport that has everyone amazed: archery.

Her parents say it was her idea to try and once the time was right, they supported her newest venture.

“She actually [came] up to me like last year and talked about archery and I was like Paige, with everything we got going on let’s just see,” explains dad, Sean Calendine. “I was afraid she wasn’t going to be able to pull the bow back far enough because seeing that she is kind of small, she doesn’t have a big chest or anything to get full drawback. So, I was like let just hold off, and then she brought it up again this year and I was you know what, let’s try it, you want to do it, we’ll try archery, and it was great. I’m glad we did it because she does awesome.”

Just like anyone else trying something new for the first time, it takes time and practice to get where they want to be.

In Paige’s case, her disability created different obstacles and challenges for her in the beginning. But with the help of her support system, Paige adjusted a few things and made it work for her.

Nate Harper is Paige’s mentor. “Starting off it was challenging, struggle, just trying to figure out how she could do it. I mean you would think it would be easy just pulling it back, letting it go, but we found obstacles like her wheelchair, the string and stuff lining up and everything just so that the bow could actually fire and everything and go inline smooth.”

Just like with anything else in her life, Paige has overcome adversity, and has strived.

Not only is she an athlete and a kid doing what she loves, but she serves as an inspiration to others who are disabled.

“That’s what we tell her, we tell her all the time girl you are built different and if anybody says they can’t do something, they need to watch you and see. I mean she’s an inspiration to do it and she does whatever she wants pretty much,” says Sean Calendine.

And when asked what her message is for others out there facing similar challenges, Paige says “Never give up with what you’re doing and follow your dreams.”

