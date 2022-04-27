Clock is ticking to pass tougher juvenile crime laws

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers hope a new bi-partisan agreement can help curb a recent spike in juvenile crime.

More about the proposals will be unveiled on Wednesday morning. State Republicans scheduled a news conference at the state capitol at 10:30 a.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday urged legislators to pass the bill before the current legislative session ends.

The session ends one week from Wednesday, so legislators would need to move fast. However, they said they already came to an agreement on a bill.

The bill requires an arraignment within five days of an arrest and allows GPS monitoring devices for repeat offenders. The current 6 hour hold for juveniles also can be extended to 8 hours and the value of stolen cars would not be relevant. It would still be a larceny charge.

The agreement is considered a big step forward because while Democrat and Republican lawmakers acknowledged they needed to come up with a tougher law because juvenile crime has soared in Connecticut over the last 2 years, they were at odds over punishment. Republicans continued to call for stiffer penalties, but both liberal and conservative state leaders agreed that the agreement represented progress.

“We want to work with people and if we can make common sense reforms that don’t send us back 15 years. then I’ll support this,” said Rep. Matt Ritter, Democrat and House speaker.

“Right now, the first offense is a misdemeanor charge and I think when we are dealing with children in making these decisions, certainly on the one hand you want to give them a second chance, but on the other hand there has to be a consequence to that action,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, Republican, minority leader.

