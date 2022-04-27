Gov., lawmakers to discuss state budget this afternoon

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor and state legislative leaders plan to talk about the state’s budget situation.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, and Speaker of the House Matt Ritter scheduled a news conference for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Stream it live below:

They will be joined by the co-chairs of the Appropriations Committee, Sen. Cathy Osten and Rep. Toni Walker.

The co-chairs of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, Sen. John Fonfara and Rep. Sean Scanlon were also slated to be there.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.