Hartford Taste Festival to be announced

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin during a previous State of the City address.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin during a previous State of the City address.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Details about the first “Hartford Taste Festival” are expected to be revealed on Wednesday morning.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he’ll join the city’s Chamber of Commerce, The Hartford, and Connecticut Foodshare to announce the festival at 10 a.m.

The festival was scheduled for June 10 and June 11.

Bronin said the event will celebrate Hartford’s food, music, businesses, and cultural diversity and will support local restaurants. It will also benefit Connecticut Foodshare.

With support from The Hartford, the Hartford Chamber of Commerce said it is providing the opportunity for area restaurants to participate in the festival free of charge.

