High school baseball teams take the field at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s a beautiful night for baseball at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Saint Paul Catholic will take on Northwest Catholic Wednesday night.

It’s a double header night in Hartford.

Before this game, Mark T. Sheehan High School beat Jonathan Law High School 5-2.

These are two of 25 high school games that will be hosted at Dunkin’ Donuts park this year.

Both players and parents are so excited to be able to watch their kids play a at a minor league stadium.

“It’s the first time that they’ve played in a real stadium. It’s awesome. It’s nice having them up on big screen, working scoreboard,” said Matt Cottell.

“Everyone loves it. It’s another way for people to see what the ballparks all about and what better way to cheer on your kids playing on the field and enjoy this beautiful facility,” said Tim Restall, President of the Hartford Yard Goats.

