How to keep your plants safe on chilly spring nights

(WFSB) - Springtime weather in New England gives us a little bit of everything.

Wednesday night will be a cold one across the state.

Channel 3 Meteorologist Connor Lewis is sharing tips on how to keep your plants safe on this chilly night.

We’re only in the 50s so it’ll be pretty chilly by sunrise.

If you’ve planted sensitive crops, it’s a good idea to be better safe than sorry by insulating them.

But what needs extra attention?

Anything that is native to New England does not need to be protected.

This includes bleeding hearts, tulips, pansies and other plants that are familiar with an occasional sub-32-degree night in the spring.

Locally sourced trees and shrubs will also be hardened off and are perfectly safe to plant.

For folks with an advanced green thumb there are a group of plants that can get a head start, such as lettuce.

It is not a good idea to plant hot crops such as peppers and tomatoes because they are from warmer climates and cannot handle cold air or soil.

A frost blanket can keep tender plants safe from frost.

You could use an old sheet or a towel but stay away from anything plastic.

“It also keeps your plants warm it also warms up the soil if you’re planting grass seed, but it is safe and will keep the frost off the plants from damaging the new tender growth,” said Pat Cannon, Manager at Woodland Gardens.

Clouds and wind usually yield warmer overnight lows.

Although it is clearing up, the breeze should keep us barely above freezing.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.