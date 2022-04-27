Twenty Towns
Police: Vehicles struck by gunfire in Bristol

File of a Bristol police cruiser.
File of a Bristol police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are investigating after two vehicles were struck by gunfire overnight.

The shots fired incidents happened in the area of Jerome Avenue and Mix Street, police said.

Police say occupants of one vehicle fired shots into the rear of another vehicle.

“A very short time later, a second unrelated victim, who was following the suspect vehicle, called 911 reporting that his windshield was struck by gunfire from the same suspect vehicle,” Bristol police said.

Police say nobody was injured in the incidents.

The suspect vehicle is a silver sedan. The make and model are unknown.

Anyone with video surveillance in the area or who may have witnessed the incidents is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.

