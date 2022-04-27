Twenty Towns
Portion of Route 71 closed in Berlin

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 71 in Berlin was closed on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the closure was between Route 364 and Norton Road.

It blamed a hydraulic fuel spill.

The incident was first reported just before 9:35 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the spill or if anyone was hurt.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

