Portion of Route 71 closed in Berlin
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 71 in Berlin was closed on Wednesday morning.
The Department of Transportation said the closure was between Route 364 and Norton Road.
It blamed a hydraulic fuel spill.
The incident was first reported just before 9:35 a.m.
There’s no word on what caused the spill or if anyone was hurt.
