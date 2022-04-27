Potential future teachers get a glimpse at the profession at Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s Department of Education and Quinnipiac University teamed up to inspire the next generation of teachers.

They showcased new program on Wednesday that could shape the future of schools in the state.

State leaders believe that students like those who attend the program can play a role in helping Connecticut deal with two major problems that have plagued the educational system.

It may sound like pressure, but the students told Channel 3 that it was actually an opportunity.

“I strongly believe as cliche as it might sound that knowledge is power and we live in a world that requires change and our generation needs the power to do so,” said Matthew Davey, a Naugatuck High School junior.

Davey was one of 150 students from across the state who were selected to attend the forum at Quinnipiac, which was designed to inspire gifted high school students to consider a career in education.

Davey called the invitation a huge honor.

“It made me feel quite proud,” he said. “It made me feel proud to be included in something that’s so powerful and so important.”

The meeting, which is sponsored by QU and the state Department of Education, was especially important because Connecticut has been struggling with a lack of diversity among classroom educators, and an overall shortage of them.

“The students that I work with are hopefully that next generation of talent,” said Keith Fowler, teacher, Naugatuck High School.

Fowler said he is one of Davey’s mentors. They were both born in England. He and other teachers like QU’s Judy Falaro said they are proud to be part of the Educators Rising Program. Their role is to share how satisfying the job is.

“The kids whose lives you touch who come back to you and tell you what happened and share with you, that’s what makes is all worthwhile,” Falaro said.

Davey and all of the other students at Wednesday’s forum already expressed an interest in teaching, but said the forum was an eye-opening experience in the best possible way.

“We have so much to offer, so much positivity and so much change that we want to bring around and we need to be given the opportunities to do so,” Davey said.

