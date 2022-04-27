Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Southington police seek to identify suspects in weekend assault

A Southington police vehicle.
A Southington police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington are hoping the public can help identify suspects in an assault that took place on April 16.

They said it happened across the street from the 75 Center bar around 1:35 a.m.

Two males and a female were seriously hurt.

Police on Wednesday released pictures of each suspect.

Police in Southington are hoping the public can help identify suspects in an assault that took...
Police in Southington are hoping the public can help identify suspects in an assault that took place on April 16.(Southington police)

They said both were directly involved in the assault, are wanted for questioning, and are believed to live in a neighboring town or city.

*** ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY / ANONYMOUS TIPS ACCEPTED *** During the early morning of Saturday April 16th, at approximately...

Posted by Southington Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Anyone who can identify them can contact Officer C. Michaud or Det. Ryan Lair at 860-621-0101, or by email at cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org or rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Juvenile crime bill
Clock is ticking to pass tougher juvenile crime laws
CT's Department of Education and Quinnipiac University teamed up for a program aimed at guiding...
Potential future teachers get a glimpse at the profession at Quinnipiac University
Lows Thursday night
Technical Discussion: Get ready for a stretch of breezy, dry and cool weather
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin
Hartford Taste Festival event announced