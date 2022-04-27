Southington police seek to identify suspects in weekend assault

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington are hoping the public can help identify suspects in an assault that took place on April 16.

They said it happened across the street from the 75 Center bar around 1:35 a.m.

Two males and a female were seriously hurt.

Police on Wednesday released pictures of each suspect.

They said both were directly involved in the assault, are wanted for questioning, and are believed to live in a neighboring town or city.

Anyone who can identify them can contact Officer C. Michaud or Det. Ryan Lair at 860-621-0101, or by email at cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org or rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

