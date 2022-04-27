State police search for suspects wanted in theft at Windham Walmart

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – State police are searching for suspects accused of stealing merchandise from the Windham Walmart on April 6.

Police say the two suspects stole about $800 worth of merchandise.

When two employees approached the suspects, they each displayed a knife, police said.

“The suspect in the red and black button-down shirt and ripped jeans, made a stabbing motion towards store employees,” state police said.

**CSP Needs Your Help** On Wednesday April 6, 2022, at approximately 5:25pm, two suspects left the Windham Walmart with... Posted by Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Authorities say they left the store in a black Honda Accord sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Vazquez-Ocasio at 860-465-5400 or the State Police Troop K Tip Line at 860-465-5469.

