West Hartford PD investigates reports of racist flyers

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford Police say they received several reports that flyers from The New England Nationalist Social Club were popping up around town.

Police say flyers were found on Whitman Avenue, Fernridge Park, Walton Drive, and Braeburn Road.

Kathrine Baldwin, a new West Hartford resident, says she moved there because of its diverse and welcoming reputation. Baldwin says hearing how close the flyers were to her home made her upset, saying it is not what she wants for her children.

“It’s pretty disturbing to see this, because this is just not what I think the community is usually about,” says Baldwin.

The Connecticut Council on American-Islamic Relations released a statement earlier today saying:

“The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CT) today condemned the distribution of racist flyers to neighborhoods in West Hartford.

West Hartford police found the flyers in the areas of Whitman Avenue, Fernridge Park, Walton Drive and Braeburn Road on Monday. West Haven police are reportedly working with state and federal law enforcement to identify those responsible for the flyers.”

Connecticut Chair Farhan Memon says this incident is a disturbing reminder that racism continues to be promoted in our society.

“We condemn the distribution of this hateful propaganda and stand in solidarity with all the residents of West Hartford,” says Memon.

Channel 3 reached out to the email on the flyers but have not gotten a response.

The West Hartford Police Department says they are working with federal law enforcement agencies to investigate this incident.

Flyer (WFSB)

Flyer Back (WFSB)

