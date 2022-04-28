20 TOWNS: Ellington High School grads describe growing up in town during the 90s

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 is kicking it old school this spring for 20 Towns in Twenty days, and it’s all starting in Ellington.

The theme is the 1990s.

A few Ellington High School graduates shed some light on what it was like growing up in town during the height of the decade, some 30 years ago.

“You knew it was time to go back to school because the corn would be [high], you couldn’t see,” said Craig Kelly, an Ellington High grad, class of ‘94.

Three friends and 30 years of friendship.

A strong bond forged in a small town.

“I think part of it’s coming from a smaller town,” Kelly said. “It’s bigger now, but you don’t realize how much time you actually spend with people every day for years and there’s no other time of life where that really happens.”

“A small town, kind of surrounded by big towns too,” said Jon Jakiel, Ellington High class of ‘96. “That makes a difference too because our graduating class I think had 130 kids, so you know all the kids too.”

Matt Yost and Jakiel both graduated in 1996. Kelly graduated in 1994.

While some time has passed since the days they used to drive to class, they said not too much has changed.

“Somebody actually came to school on their lawn tractor and was mowing the grass right over there and then parked it in the vice principal’s spot, sideways,” Yost recalled. “It didn’t go over big. We thought it was great but didn’t go over big with the administrative staff. But absolutely there have been non vehicles in this parking lot.

“And here comes your quintessential Ellington,” Yost continued. “Well, I heard someone ripping through the corn fields probably over there, and we have the usual Ellington odor.”

They said everyone asks why locals call it “Smellington.”

“That was actually one of our secret weapons for sports when the teams would get off the bus,” Kelly said. “‘What is that?’ Kids are coughing. It was the best, never bothered us.”

Kelly was voted most athletic in the yearbook.

Jakiel was most school spirited of his class.

“There was a lot of school spirit involved, so you were proud of where you came from,” Yost said.

Hometown pride and innovation to make one’s own fun.

“There really wasn’t any place to go,” Yost said. “I mean, I remember people would hang out at like Dairy Mart, when it was still Dairy Mart on the corner, because you didn’t really have [anything else]. People hung out together who all worked at the supermarket, so there was stuff like that, but there wasn’t Kloter’s Ice Cream and things like that, places to just kind of go and congregate.”

They said everyone spent a lot of time at Brookside, now called the Robert Tedford Memorial Park, and they’d drive just outside of town to Friendly’s.

They said as long as they weren’t home, it didn’t matter.

But if they were, they’d be watching Cops, Seinfeld and The Simpsons.

“My son’s 9 and he has no concept for it at all, so he can watch every episode of The Simpsons, from the first one to the last one, just firing through Disney+,” Jakiel said. “He hates commercials, doesn’t understand why we have to watch them. It’s like, that’s what paid for the show!”

Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and Jurassic Park were some of their top box office picks.

But it was the music that remains on repeat to this day.

“I know how strong memories are tied to music and stuff, but I’ll play a song and I’ll feel like I’m right back here,” Kelly said.

He said that track is Even Flow by Pearl Jam.

Dave Matthews, Nirvana, Hootie and the Blowfish, and the Gin Blossoms are all sense memories for the three friends.

Now, driving through town, a lot of nostalgia comes from what is missing.

“They don’t believe the supermarket’s gone,” Yost said. “The simple landmarks of town have changed so much, and then there’s the Stallwards, the Chuck Wagons, and things like that that have been in the same spots doing the same thing forever, and I hope they do it forever.”

“It’s such a simpler time when you’re in high school too,” Jakiel said “You guys talked about how the town’s changed, but just how people change. Life is simpler when you’re in high school.”

