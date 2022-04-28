Avelo announces new non-stop flight out of New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines announced its 14th nonstop destination out of Tweet Airport in New Haven.

It said on Thursday that it added Wilmington, NC to its list, and also expanded service to Orlando, FL.

The airline said it is celebrating its 1 year anniversary.

Introductory one-way fares to Wilmington starting at $39 and introductory one-way fares to Orlando starting at $79 are available at AveloAir.com. Avelo is also offering a special anniversary one-way fare to Washington, D.C. (via Baltimore Washington International Airport – BWI) for $29.

“What better way to celebrate Avelo’s first-year Anniversary than to add a new route from HVN. Wilmington offers a great escape to Coastal North Carolina with a bustling downtown and unique beach experiences. With Avelo’s low fares and convenience, there’s no better time to experience this great destination,” said Avelo chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With Orlando, it’s summer and everyone loves a Florida getaway, so adding two and three flights a day to Orlando from Tweed is sure to be a crowd pleaser.”

Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning June 30 with three flights per week.

“Commercial service has come roaring back at HVN. Thanks to the incredible response by residents of Southern Connecticut,” said Sean Scanlon, Tweed Airport Director. “Avelo has come a long way since November 2021. More destinations mean more jobs. We are very proud to be partners with Avelo during this unprecedented growth.”

With the new Wilmington route, Avelo will serve 14 nonstop destinations out of New Haven. In addition to Orlando, Avelo currently flies to five other popular Florida destinations. In May, Avelo will take flight to seven popular non-Florida destinations. In addition to Washington, D.C., Avelo will serve Charleston, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Nashville, TN, Raleigh/Durham, NC, and Savannah, GA.

