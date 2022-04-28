Twenty Towns
Bloomfield man evades Bail Enforcement, gets stuck in HVAC system

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bloomfield Police were called to an apartment complex on West Lane after a man got stuck in an HVAC system.

Officers were dispatched to 10 West Lane Apartment H during the day on Wednesday.

According to police reports, Bail Enforcement was at the apartment earlier in the day to serve 47-year-old Juan Vasquez an arrest warrant.

When police got on scene, they say the caller confirmed Vasquez was inside the wall and was stuck there for several hours. According to police reports, Vasquez had a protective order from the caller.

Reports say Vasquez was attempting to avoid Bail Enforcement.

When Vasquez was out of the vent, he was placed under arrest for his outstanding warrants, as for violating the protective order.

Vasquez was transported to St. Francis hospital for a minor injury.

