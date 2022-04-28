Bristol police seek suspects after reports of shots being fired at vehicles

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking for whoever was in a vehicle from which shots were fired at other vehicles.

Two incidents happened around the same time in the area of Jerome Avenue and Mix Street.

Police said they received a 911 call of shots fired from occupants of one vehicle into the rear of another vehicle. The occupants were not hurt.

A very short time later, a second unrelated victim, who was following the suspect vehicle, called 911 to report that his windshield was struck by gunfire from the same suspect vehicle. Again, no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver sedan of unknown make/model.

Anyone with potential video surveillance, or possible witnesses to what happened, is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

