CT’s attorney general joins lawsuit over postal service’s fossil fuel-powered fleet

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s attorney general joined 16 other attorneys general, the City of New York, and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District in suing the U.S. Postal Service over its plans to purchase fossil fuel-powered vehicles instead of electric ones.

Attorney General William Tong said the suit challenges the postal service’s “deeply flawed environmental analysis for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Acquisition program.”

Tong said the postal service has the largest civilian vehicle fleet in the world, which consists of more than 212,000 vehicles, many of which were near the end of their useful lives. Thursday’s lawsuit alleged that the postal service’s plans to replace 90 percent of this fleet with fossil fuel-powered, internal combustion engine vehicles fails to comply with even the National Environmental Policy Act’s most basic requirements and should be vacated.

“This massive vehicle purchase by the U.S. Postal Service is a generational opportunity to transition to modern, zero-emissions electric vehicles for the better of our country,” Tong said. “The postal service has the single largest civilian vehicle fleet of anywhere in the world, with vehicles on the road six days a week in every community nationwide. Shifting this fleet away from fossil-fuel powered engines to zero-emission electric vehicles would have an immediate positive impact on local air quality and our state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The postal service ignored their clear legal obligations to consider these environmental impacts, and this ill-conceived purchase should not proceed.”

Tong said postal service vehicles are on the road six days a week in every community in the United States. While the vehicles play a critical role in delivering the nation’s mail, they also emit significant amounts of greenhouse gases and other hazardous air pollutants. Many USPS facilities are located within environmental justice communities that are already overburdened by pollution. As most of the vehicles near the end of their useful lives, he said the postal service has the opportunity to convert its fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles, a change that would reduce pollution in these overburdened communities and help tackle the climate crisis.

Given the transformational nature of this change and its significant environmental and public health implications, Tong said the USPS was obligated to take a look at the impacts of its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Acquisitions program under the National Environmental Policy Act. Instead, the postal service chose a manufacturer, signed a contract, and put down a substantial down payment for new vehicles, before even publishing a cursory environmental review. The environmental review, which was later finalized, failed to consider and evaluate vehicle fleets with a larger mix of electric vehicles, instead opting to replace up to 165,000 of its delivery vehicles with 90 percent fossil fuel-powered vehicles over the next ten years.

In the lawsuit, the coalition argued that the USPS’s Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) violated the National Environmental Policy Act and should be set aside because:

The Postal Service violated well-established legal precedent by signing contracts with a defense contractor to procure the vehicles before releasing its draft environmental review;

The Postal Service failed to consider reasonable alternatives to its proposed action and arbitrarily rejected any consideration of vehicle fleets with a greater percentage of electric vehicles;

The Postal Service’s environmental review failed to properly consider air quality, environmental justice, and climate impacts of purchasing a primarily fossil fuel-powered fleet;

The Final EIS failed to ensure the scientific integrity of its analysis by relying on unfounded assumptions and failing to provide the source of the data it considered; and

The Final EIS is inconsistent with state policies to reduce fossil fuel consumption and to encourage the development and use of clean vehicles.

Attorney General Tong joined the attorneys general of California, New York, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, as well as the City of New York and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, in filing the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.