First responders to support Bridgeport boy burned in alleged bullying incident

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport family said it is weighing the possibility of moving after it said a 6-year-old boy was burned in a bullying incident.

While Dominick Krankall recovers at Bridgeport Hospital, the state’s first responder community said it will come out in full force for support on Thursday.

Law enforcement and first responders said they learned that Dominick wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

They said that on Thursday at 10 a.m., they will bring the cruisers to him in the form of a parade that the boy can watch from his hospital room as he continues his recovery.

Aaron Krankall said his 6-year-old-son has been bullied since they moved to their Bridgeport neighborhood last year.

“Pushing ‘em, tripping ‘em, there’s always been some type of issue,” explained Aaron Krankall, Dominick’s father.

Aaron Krankall said the problems reached a tipping point on Sunday.

Preliminary reports by police showed children were playing in Dominick’s backyard and lit objects on fire.

One of those objects. According to Aaron Krankall, was tossed at Dominick’s face.

Organizers of a fundraising effort on the website GoFundMe.com said Dominick suffered second- and third-degree burns.

That fundraising page exceeded a $50,000 goal and raised more than $277,000.

Some of that money the family said will be used to move to a new home. They no longer want to stay in the Louisiana Avenue neighborhood where the boy was hurt.

In the meantime, family members said they are grateful for the support they received.

“We have people bringing us dinners to my family before I get home, so they have dinner,” Aaron Krankall said. “We’ve had relatives and aunts, people coming over, and cousins coming over and helping out. it’s just been amazing.”

The GoFundMe page has had donations from as far away as New Zealand as people said they were moved by Dominick’s story. The page can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.