Lawmakers reach tentative agreement on state budget

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers reached an agreement on a new budget, and they said the deal is meant to save taxpayers money.

However, legislators still have work to do on a few high-profile bills before the session ends next week.

The exact amount of money families will depend on a bunch of different factors; but the new budget agreement called for tax cuts or credits on several big expenses including cars, houses, and children.

The new one year $24.2 billion agreement included $500 million in tax reductions, including an extension of the 25 cent per gallon gas tax cut until Dec. 1.

It also included a cap on local car taxes along with credits for childcare and property taxes.

The deal included substantial new spending for mental health for children and early childhood programs.

Lawmakers don’t have time to celebrate. They have still several big bills to tackle, including a proposed tougher juvenile crime law that would require that young offenders are arraigned within 5 days after an arrest. The bill would also allow GPS monitoring devices for repeat offenders and extends the holding time from 6 to 8 hours. Both Democrats and Republicans said hammering out the final details before the session ends on Wednesday is important.

“We have to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep them from being incarcerated,” said Rep. Toni Walker, Democrat and chair of the Appropriations Committee.

“It’s a starting point,” said Rep. Tom Delnicki, a Republican who represents South Windsor. “I think there’s more we can do in the future, but at least we’re getting it started to do some reforms and to try to make Connecticut a little bit safer.”

Right now, the juvenile crime bill is in the state House of Representatives. It would need to pass there and in the state Senate. Gov. Ned Lamont said if the bill reaches his desk, he’ll sign it into law.

