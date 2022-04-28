Norwich Police investigating shooting

NORWICH Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers received a report of shots fired in the area of River Avenue.

When patrol units arrived in the area a single gunshot victim was identified. The victim was transported and treated at Backus Hospital then released.

Detectives are following leads on a potential suspect and the crime is believed to be targeted and the public is not at risk. The investigation remains open and on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-886-5561.

