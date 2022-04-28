Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Norwich Police investigating shooting

A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers received a report of shots fired in the area of River Avenue.

When patrol units arrived in the area a single gunshot victim was identified. The victim was transported and treated at Backus Hospital then released.

Detectives are following leads on a potential suspect and the crime is believed to be targeted and the public is not at risk. The investigation remains open and on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-886-5561.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An arrest has been made.
Middle school teacher in Westport arrested
Bridgeport parade
First responders support Bridgeport boy burned in alleged bullying incident
A United States Postal Service vehicle.
CT’s attorney general joins lawsuit over postal service’s fossil fuel-powered fleet
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast