Post University program strives to make students with special needs more comfortable in school

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - There are many students with disabilities who aren’t moving on to college.

For those who do, they’re more likely to drop out.

At Post University in Waterbury, there’s a program that’s trying to buck that trend.

Carly Hodorski is as artistic as students come.

Her sketch books are filled with her creations. For a while, that’s where they stayed.

When she first started attending Post a few years ago, she said she didn’t really let anyone into her world.

“I didn’t usually talk to people and often lost, and often got, had meltdowns often, but now they’re getting rarer and rarer,” Hodorski said.

It’s gotten to the point that she now has a few hangout spots. One of them is the Eagle’s Nest on campus.

“Being autistic can be hard sometimes for people,” she said.

Hodorski is a student in the school’s University Pathways Program.

It’s a transition program that helps special education students from 17-to-22 attain their individual goals, like furthering their education.

The pathway programs at Post aren’t even 5 years old. The university said they’re able to take more than 30 students from 13 towns in the surrounding area.

Dr. Laura Albee, the program’s chair, said what makes the program unique is the students are fully integrated on campus.

The program also caters to each student.

“It’s not formulaic,” said Dr. Laura Albee, program chair, Post University Pathways Program. “You go with the population that you are served with because the needs are always changing. It’s a dynamic field.”

The goal is giving these students the full college experience to hopefully set them up for success in whatever way they see it.

“We had two students this year who left and fully matriculated to colleges, which is our ultimate goal and that’s wonderful,” said Joe Kowalczyk, transition coordinator, Post University Pathways Program. “We have students leave for other reasons. Maybe they realize ‘college isn’t what I wanted to be, and I want to join the workforce.’”

“I started out taking classes online, but as the years went by, I started taking classes in person and got comfortable with them,” Hodorski said.

More information about the program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.