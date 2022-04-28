SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Star Hardware in Ellington has deep roots in the community

ELLINGTON, CT (WFBS) - Star Hardware is a nod to the way things used to be, a place to go get almost everything a customer could need without leaving town.

“We’re close and convenient,” said Jay Roberts, general manager, Star Hardware. “You really don’t have to go anywhere for much of anything. We have nearly everything you need to complete all your projects.”

Roberts is the general manager. His boss, Jimmy Pritchard, took over the business for his father back in the 90s.

The store first opened in Ellington in the 70s.

Even before that, the family had a store in Rockville, right across from the hospital, in the 30s.

“We get to know the whole community,” Roberts said. “It’s one of the nicest parts of the business.”

While things have changed, a lot has not.

The business sells lawn and garden supplies, which is perfect for spring.

“The rental center. We rent everything garden-related,” Roberts explained. “You know, we’ve got tillers and we’ve got aerators and seeders and the list goes on and on.”

There are also items for people still doing projects inside the house.

“Paint, we sell a lot of paint,” Roberts said. “It’s Benjamin Moore paint. We enjoy selling that. It makes people’s houses nice.”

Roberts said the store also has everything for plumbing, electrical, and cleaning needs. It also has tools.

There are a few things customers might not expect.

“We sell eggs all the time,” Roberts said. “You know, we have them in stock all the time, and beef is a new addition. So, we have that in the freezer right in the front. So, if you’re looking to get some good farm-raised beef, here you are.”

It’s literally a one-stop shop. For a lot of folks in town, it’s part of their routine to stop in and see a friendly face.

“I would hope the customer service is what they would be coming here for, not only for the equipment but for the customer service aspect,” Roberts said.

Roberts said he thinks the connections are what keeps people in town coming back for generations.

