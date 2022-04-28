Southington Police searching for hit-and-run driver

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash Wednesday night.

According to police, 23-year-old Mikaela Emilsson was found laying in the roadway in the area of Bristol Street and George Street suffering from serious injuries around 10 p.m.

Emilsson was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Emilsson was exiting the driver’s side of her vehicle when a pickup truck, which was traveling southbound, struck her and her vehicle.

The pickup truck then fled the scene by continuing southbound on Bristol Street at a high rate of speed. The identity of the evading driver is unknown at this point.

Anyone with information regarding this crash please contact Officer Christopher Lamarre, or Detective Ryan Lair by phone at (860) 621-0101 or by Email at clamarre@southingtonpolice.org or rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

