Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Southington Police searching for hit-and-run driver

A Southington police vehicle.
A Southington police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash Wednesday night.

According to police, 23-year-old Mikaela Emilsson was found laying in the roadway in the area of Bristol Street and George Street suffering from serious injuries around 10 p.m.

Emilsson was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Emilsson was exiting the driver’s side of her vehicle when a pickup truck, which was traveling southbound, struck her and her vehicle.

The pickup truck then fled the scene by continuing southbound on Bristol Street at a high rate of speed. The identity of the evading driver is unknown at this point.

Anyone with information regarding this crash please contact Officer Christopher Lamarre, or Detective Ryan Lair by phone at (860) 621-0101 or by Email at clamarre@southingtonpolice.org or rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver sedan of unknown make/model.
Bristol police seek suspects after reports of shots being fired at vehicles
A file photo of a Branford police cruiser.
Road closed in Branford for police investigation
Eyewitness News Thursday morning
Dominick Krankall
First responders to support Bridgeport boy burned in alleged bullying incident