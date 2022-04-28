Waterbury Police arrest man they say is involved in multiple shootings

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have arrested a man they say is tied to several shootings in the city.

According to police, officers arrested Richard Laramy.

Laramy was previously sought during “Operation Bundle Up” when law enforcement officials arrested 17 others.

Police charged Laramy with first-degree assault, second-degree larceny, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and illegal discharge of a weapon.

Police officials are expected to provide more information during a 3 p.m. press conference.

