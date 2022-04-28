Twenty Towns
Middle school teacher in Westport arrested

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - A teacher at a middle school in Westport was arrested on accusations that he inappropriately touched a student.

Detectives said they started looking into the case at Bedford Middle School on Jan. 27.

They identified the teacher as Arthur Ellis.

“The complainant stated that she had Mr. Ellis for a class, and it was alleged that the inappropriate touching occurred this past December during class time,” police said in a news release.

The detective assigned to the case conducted an extensive investigation, and based on the results, a warrant for Ellis’s arrest was completed and signed by a superior court judge.

Ellis turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon.

Per the warrant, he was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Ellis was released after posting a $100,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on May 6.

