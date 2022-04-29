Blumenthal pushing for Biden Ukraine aid package

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - President Joe Biden is urging congress to send more than 30 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine to help defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

Today Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal will promote the president’s plan at the Ukrainian national home in Hartford.

Senator Blumenthal has stood shoulder to shoulder with the president on this issue. And later this morning here at the Ukrainian national home he will hold a press conference with people who have been impacted by this conflict to shine a light on the devastation - and the need for help

President Biden is asking congress for an additional 33 billion dollars to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s brutal invasion. That’s on top of the more than 13 and a half billion already approved last month.

“This assistance will provide even more artillery, armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, anti-air capabilities that have been used so effectively thus far on the battlefield by the Ukrainian warriors,’’ Biden said during an address Thursday. “The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen.’’

Leading republicans signaled support.

‘’They’ve earned it. They’ve shown their will to fight stronger than the morale of the Russians,’’ Texas Representative Michael McCaul said.

Blumenthal’s press conference is slated for 11 a.m. Friday.

