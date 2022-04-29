Bright Spot: Community rallies behind sergeant and his family

WINDHAM, Conn. (WFSB) - It was an amazing outpouring of support by one community for a local police officer and his family facing a difficult time.

Just last month, the town of Windham came out to help Sergeant Joshua Clark’s son, Atlas. He was born with a birth defect called Esophageal Fiscilia Atresia, where the esophagus did not develop normally.

The condition was brought to Atlas’ parents’ attention while he was in utero, and Atlas’ mom, Crystal was closely monitored up until he was born six months ago.

From that point on, the family embarked on a series of adventures, ranging from hospital visits between Hartford and Boston, to surgeries, medications and beyond, all while trying to be there for their other two-year-old son, Adonis.

“48 days after being in the NICU, he was released home with a lot of medication. He was on a G-tube feed. At home isn’t just play time, it’s almost survival, and we literally just get through the day.”

And if that wasn’t enough on their plate, the couple discovered their baby boy has auditory neuropathy too, so he is unable to hear.

“So, that’s just another thing that we will get to. He may get cochlear implants. We’re going to start with hearing aids first in hopes that, that will help him,” says Crystal.

While the journey may seem tiresome and long, these parents are grateful for the beautiful miracle in their lives.

But little didn’t they know another miracle was on the way in the form of support from their neighbors, and even complete strangers.

“I wouldn’t have known how much I needed it until it started happening,” said Sergeant Clark.

Dawn Niles of Windham/Willimantic Cares, along with the town of Windham and the police department hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser and raffle for the family. All the proceeds were given directly to the family to help keep them moving forward, as the medical bills continue to pile up.

“Our story is just one story. There’s so many people who are dealing with medical conditions and it’s a lonely feeling.”

And this is a classic example of things coming full circle. Sgt. Clark serves his community and now they’re helping serve his family in their time of need.

“This is more than the community coming together for this family, which I would’ve done anyway, but this is a big ‘thank you’ to Sgt. Clark here for everything that he has done for us.

“It’s really heartwarming to see everybody help us and come together to support our family.”

The Windham/Willimantic community came up with an impressive 60 raffle baskets, and over $40,000 was raised in monetary donations.

If you would like to help, you can still donate to Sgt. Clark and his family.

Checks can be sent to:

Windham Willimantic Cares

979 Main St., Town Hall

Windham, CT 06226

Subject line: Clark

