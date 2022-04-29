Bright Spot: Earth Day celebration returns to Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Last weekend, the world celebrated ‘Earth Day,’ and Ellington was eager and ready to bring back its annual celebration on the Town Green.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. over fifty vendors made up of small businesses and local groups were happy to be stationed front and center in town, selling a number of items ranging from used books, clothing and household items to food and refreshments.

But that wasn’t all. There were pet adoptions, games, arts and crafts for the kids and live entertainment.

The celebration was packed with planned green activities the community was able to take part in, including an Earth Day clean-up, a bottle and can drive, and a tree planting ceremony right in front of the newly renovated Hall Memorial front lawn.

A Shred-It Truck was also there to collect up to two boxes of paper per person at the Congregational Church parking lot.

The sights and sounds were comforting to see, and the way the event reunited a small community only goes to show how much stronger we are when we’re able to come together.

