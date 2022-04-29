Catalytic converter bill passes in Senate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The state Senate passed a new catalytic converter theft bill on Friday.

The bill was created to combat the rise of catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut.

The goal of the bill is to stop the sale of stolen catalytic converters. The bill had bipartisan support in the Senate.

Motor vehicle recyclers in Connecticut would have a list of requirements before taking a catalytic converter.

Under this bill, the catalytic converter must be on the car before a recycler can buy it. The bill also says catalytic converters need to have a paper trail, meaning the recycler would need to write a stock number on the piece and have a written record of the transaction.

The bill includes new rules for junk dealers and junk yards as well. Junk dealers would be required to keep a record of any catalytic converter that is not attached to a car.

Dealers would need to keep a record of the point of sale. They would need to keep information like how much the transaction cost, as well as the name, address, driver’s license, and a description of the person selling the catalytic converter.

There would be new requirements for sellers as well. Sellers can only sell one catalytic converter per day to a scrap metal dealer.

The bill now moves to the House for approval.

If the bill is signed into law, the new bill would take effect on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.