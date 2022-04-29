Conn. House passes juvenile crime bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - *UPDATE: The House passed the juvenile crime bill. The bill now heads to the Senate.

On Thursday, the House is set to vote on the juvenile crime bill.

According to the House Speaker, the bill has been stalled most of the day due to proposed changes from both Democratic and Republican House members.

“There was some back and forth on some language, so I think we will be in a better spot today. But if not, everybody has options,” says House Speaker Matt Ritter.

Majority leader Jason Rojas says it is unfair members have chosen to bring up issues at this point when the bill has been worked on by both Democrats and Republicans.

Democratic leaders are still confident they can get what’s being called a bi-partisan compromise on criminal justice for juveniles to pass the House.

The bill requires an arraignment within five days after an arrest and it allows GPS monitoring devices for repeat offenders. GPS monitoring devices were a hotly debated issue on this bill.

The time for holding a juvenile would also be extended to eight hours.

“It’s not a situation we can spike the football and say we are done,” says representative Vinnie Candelora.

House Republican leader Vinnie Candelora still feels there is more discussion to be had. He supports some of the reforms which he says his party pushed forward. He says GPS monitoring devices could still be a sticking point.

“There’s some question on once the judge puts one on that it has to stay until the trial, so we want to be able to say that if there are circumstances where it can be removed prior to the trial, let’s do that,” says Candelora.

Under the compromise bill, it would be up to a judge to determine whether a juvenile should wear a GPS monitoring device.

