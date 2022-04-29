Twenty Towns
Death investigation underway in East Haddam

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A person’s death is under investigation in East Haddam.

According to state police, preliminary reports showed that on Friday around 7:20 a.m., troopers from Troop K in Colchester responded to the area of Berry Road in East Haddam for a report of a death.

When Channel 3 asked for an update later in the morning, they said the investigation was still in the early stages.

No other details were released.

