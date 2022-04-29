Family Friday: Kicking off a new month with great events
(WFSB) - This weekend marks the end of April, but before we move on to a new month there are some fun spring events to take advantage of locally. From magical worlds and mysterious creatures to supporting causes we care about, there’s something for everyone.
- May 1st – May 31st
- Main Street, Old Wethersfield
- Sponsored by: Old Wethersfield Shopkeepers Association
- Saturday, April 30th – Sunday, May 1st
- Connecticut Convention Center
- Saturday: 8:30am – 4:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Kids under 2, Military & Veterans are FREE
- Sunday, May 1st
- Mystic Aquarium
- 9:00am – 5:00pm
- Celebrate International Harry Potter Day
- Dress up in robes or as characters
- Create magic wands & flower bombs.
- Complete the scavenger hunt for a chance to win a behind-the-scenes tour
The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Walk to Cure Rare Diseases
- Saturday, April 30th
- Quinnipiac Campus, Hamden
- 10:00am
- Registration: 9:00am, you can also take part virtually!
