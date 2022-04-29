Twenty Towns
Family Friday: Kicking off a new month with great events

This weekend marks the end of April, but before we move on to a new month there are some fun spring events.
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WFSB) - This weekend marks the end of April, but before we move on to a new month there are some fun spring events to take advantage of locally. From magical worlds and mysterious creatures to supporting causes we care about, there’s something for everyone.

Bicycles on Main

  • May 1st – May 31st
  • Main Street, Old Wethersfield
  • Sponsored by: Old Wethersfield Shopkeepers Association

The Dino & Dragon Stroll

  • Saturday, April 30th – Sunday, May 1st
  • Connecticut Convention Center
  • Saturday: 8:30am – 4:00pm
  • Sunday: 10:00am – 3:00pm
  • Kids under 2, Military & Veterans are FREE

Wizarding Day

  • Sunday, May 1st
  • Mystic Aquarium
  • 9:00am – 5:00pm
  • Celebrate International Harry Potter Day
  • Dress up in robes or as characters
  • Create magic wands & flower bombs.
  • Complete the scavenger hunt for a chance to win a behind-the-scenes tour

The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Walk to Cure Rare Diseases

  • Saturday, April 30th
  • Quinnipiac Campus, Hamden
  • 10:00am
  • Registration: 9:00am, you can also take part virtually!

