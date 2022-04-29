Family Friday: Kicking off a new month with great events

(WFSB) - This weekend marks the end of April, but before we move on to a new month there are some fun spring events to take advantage of locally. From magical worlds and mysterious creatures to supporting causes we care about, there’s something for everyone.

Bicycles on Main

May 1st – May 31st

Main Street, Old Wethersfield

Sponsored by: Old Wethersfield Shopkeepers Association

The Dino & Dragon Stroll

Saturday, April 30th – Sunday, May 1st

Connecticut Convention Center

Saturday: 8:30am – 4:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Kids under 2, Military & Veterans are FREE

Wizarding Day

Sunday, May 1st

Mystic Aquarium

9:00am – 5:00pm

Celebrate International Harry Potter Day

Dress up in robes or as characters

Create magic wands & flower bombs.

Complete the scavenger hunt for a chance to win a behind-the-scenes tour

The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Walk to Cure Rare Diseases

Saturday, April 30th

Quinnipiac Campus, Hamden

10:00am

Registration: 9:00am, you can also take part virtually!

