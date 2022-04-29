Juvenile crime bill now in the hands of the Senate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When it comes to addressing juvenile crime in Connecticut, the ball is now in the state Senate’s court.

The state House of Representatives passed the bi-partisan legislation Thursday night 129 to 17, but it came after some significant back and forth discussion.

The bill needs to be passed in the Senate by next week. May 4, next Wednesday, is when the legislative session ends.

While the bill approaches youth crime from several directions, the notion of putting GPS monitoring systems on young offenders was a sticking point for some lawmakers in the House.

In the juvenile crime bill passed by the House, judges can order kids to be released with a GPS monitoring system.

Some Democratic lawmakers took issue with that measure and debated those systems’ effectiveness in stopping crime.

The bill also requires an arraignment within 5 days after an arrest and increases the amount of time a juvenile can be held to 8 hours from the previous limit of 6 hours.

Drafted in part as a response to rising youth carjackings, it also treats that kind of theft uniformly rather than tying the offense to the value of the stolen car.

Lawmakers also pressed the importance in funding preventative measures like after-school programs.

“Young people urban trauma. Let’s not even talk about school-to-prison pipeline. Let’s talk about a crib-to-coffin pipeline. Birthed into this trauma,” said Rep. Robyn Porter, New Haven-Hamden Democrat. “With lack of resources, parents that are absent and children that are left to man for themselves, kids are going to be kids.”

Others want to evaluate how well those programs are working.

Despite some of the hang-ups, the bill is still headed to the state Senate. Gov. Ned Lamont indicated his intention to sign it if it passes.

This all comes as Channel 3 learned of an 18-year-old man in Waterbury who was arrested this week in connection with multiple shootings.

It wasn’t his first time getting caught. Waterbury police said the suspect was arrested seven times as a juvenile and three times as an adult.

