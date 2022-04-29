Something’s Brewing at Aspetuck Brew Lab

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - The Aspetuck Brew Lab is celebrating seven years in the Park City and they have some exciting things going on.

Peter Cowles joined Courtney Zieller to talk about what’s going on.

“We’ve always got new beers coming through here, but we’ve expanded our outdoor seating, and we’re open Thursday through Sunday right in the heart of Black Rock,” Cowles said. “People are coming out again after the whole lockup and pandemic.”

Cowles said the brewery is always canning beers and during the pandemic and has increased recently.

“We’ve been canning an awful lot. Of course, during Covid, we had to shift a lot of our production into cans, versus through the taps when we were shut down,” Cowles said. “And since then, we’ve actually been starting to increase our distribution, so you’re gonna start seeing our cans in a lot more liquor stores, even outside of our area. That’s a big initiative for us right now.”

Cowles and Zieller next spoke about some of the new beers the brewery is introducing.

“So we’ve been playing around with a lot of different beers, different sours, different lagers, different IPAs,” he said. “For instance, a couple weeks ago, we relaunched one of our IPAs called ‘Oh, my juice!’ It’s a New England IPA, and it’s selling through the roof right now, which is great. People are really enjoying it. It’s an all Citra beer - about 6 percent ABV and it’s super easy to drink.

“We’ve got a Mexican lager that actually is going to be great coming up for Cinco De Mayo,” Cowles said. “It’s called Amigo. So bring your amigos down and have some amigo!”

Cowles said they are also brewing a sour with added blackberries.

“Bramble, which has been one of our best selling sours. Bramble is-is back on tap,” Cowles said. “It’s delicious - about 5.3 ABV and loaded with blackberries. It’s a perfect balance between fruit and tart.”

Another newer beer Cowles mentioned is a pale ale the brewer made with 100 percent Mosaic hops.

“In this market dominated by IPAs, we wanted to brew a pale ale, and it’s a real pale ale,” he said. “It’s absolutely delicious. Notes of melon, pineapple - very dry and crisp. It’s not overpowering on the hops and it too is very drinkable around 5.5 percent ABV.”

The brewery has some special events coming up for Cinco De Mayo including a special menu from their neighbors, The Blind Rhino.

Cheers!

