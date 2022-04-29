Vice President Harris to deliver keynote address at Coast Guard Academy’s commencement

NEW LONDON, CT - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 141st Commencement exercises next month.

The commencement is scheduled for May 18 at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field.

The event is not open to the public, according to the academy.

“We are honored to host the Vice President and look forward to having her present the Coast Guard’s newest leaders with their commissions,” said Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, academy superintendent. “This will also be a memorable moment for our graduates before they head out across the country and around the globe to take their places in the fleet.”

Vice presidents traditionally address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis, officials said. This will be Harris’ first visit to the Coast Guard Academy. She delivered the keynote speech at the Naval Academy graduation ceremony last year.

