Annual Daffodil Festival returns in Meriden

By Marc Robbins and Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Meriden Daffodil Festival is back after a two-year hiatus.

The festival was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands are enjoying all the festivities and the beautiful weather at Hubbard Park.

As the world trends toward normalcy, festival goers are eagerly returning to the popular weekend event.

All throughout the park you are treated to many typical fair treats, along with the rides for you and those rides you must leave to the experts.

The daffodil is your host for the weekend and this bright flower attracts people from all over Connecticut and beyond.

The Meriden Daffodil Festival runs until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The gates re-open Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and the festival ends at 5 p.m.

For more information, including where to park, click here.

