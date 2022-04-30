ANSWER DESK: Viral video shows Conn. Trooper use zig-zag tactic

Conn. (WFSB) - A video of a state police cruiser swerving back and forth on the highway went viral on social media recently.

Many had questions as to what was happening in this video. Some speculated the car was stolen, others thought the driver was under the influence.

However, according to Connecticut State Police, it was a maneuver to slow down traffic on the highway.

The zig-zag approach may seem odd at first, but it is perfectly normal, and it could potentially save your life.

“That trooper was trying to hold back traffic. Every single lane. The on-ramps the HOV lanes, was holding back traffic because an issue down ahead of the trooper,” Lt. Paul Vance.

Vance is retired from the Connecticut State Police. He says the trooper was using the zig-zag approach in this video.

“That trooper was conducting what we call a zig-zag approach, covering all the lanes going right to left, left to right, trying to prevent traffic from encountering debris in the road that could cause an accident, damage, or injury,” says Vance.

Lt. Vance says it is important for drivers to recognize the zig-zag approach, but even if they are unfamiliar with it, the trooper’s flashing lights are another indicator to stay back.

“It’s for their safety, it’s for the safety of the motorists that are on the highway at the time, and certainly the emergency lights should send that message to you. Stay away, give them room to do whatever they are attempting to try to do,” says Vance.

Connecticut State Police said in this instance, there was debris in the roadway. State police say this is a maneuver that is used daily.

Lt. Vance says another reason a trooper might use this is if there is an accident in the roadway, or if there is a wrong-way driver heading down the highway.

