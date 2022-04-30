Fire heavily damages homes in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A fire heavily damaged two homes in New London Saturday.

Officials say the fire was in the area of Fuller Street and Colman Street.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said no residents were hurt.

Two firefighters suffered minor burns to the face and neck, officials said.

Surrounding fire departments assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

