Fire heavily damages homes in New London

Crews battled a fire that damaged two homes in New London.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A fire heavily damaged two homes in New London Saturday.

Officials say the fire was in the area of Fuller Street and Colman Street.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said no residents were hurt.

Two firefighters suffered minor burns to the face and neck, officials said.

Surrounding fire departments assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

