HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Fire officials are investigating what started a garage fire in Hamden Sunday.

The Hamden Fire Department says the fire damaged a garage and a shed on Jean Street.

Officials say the fire has been put out.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

