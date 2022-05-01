Nonprofit fights to save Deer Lake Camp

KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - Bids are now in for the Deer Lake Property that has been owned by the Connecticut Yankee Council of Boy Scouts for more than 30 years.

Two known bids have been made, but they have different goals and ideas for the use of the land.

One group held a fundraiser in Killingworth Saturday night.

The Pathfinders are a nonprofit group that has hopes of keeping Deer Lake with its natural landscape and camping area just like it’s been for decades.

They are locked in a bidding war with a New York City developer that has housing ideas.

The High Nine Brewery in Killingworth was full of supporters that want a natural Deer Lake.

The more than 250-acre property has hosted camps for more than 30 years.

It’s the Pathfinders’ desire to buy the property to preserve the land and allow thousands every year to enjoy it’s natural beauty and resources.

“It’s such a fabulous piece of property, that benefits the shoreline community. There are generations of people that have gone through that space and it’s changed their lives,” said Christina Forristall, Pathfinder Member.

The other known bid on the property comes from Fortitude Capital LLC from New York City.

Fortitude is reportedly interested in making a housing development on the property.

The CEO of Fortitude is Margaret Streiker, who also sits on the Board of the Connecticut Yankee Boy Scout Council, the group that will ultimately choose the winning bid on the land.

Channel 3 made an effort to reach Streiker but was unsuccessful.

In the meantime, those that want to preserve the camp property activities plan to continue their efforts to raise funds and support.

“This camp is a magical place it’s a camp that time forgot, our kids explore nature and have a wholesome summer experience,” said Kelly Webster, a Killingworth resident.

It’s a battle between a developer and a grass roots organization that wants to protect a natural landmark they say has and should continue to provide enjoyment and a conservation value that nowadays is hard to find.

The Boys Scout Council hasn’t set a deadline for their decision, but it has been decided that the camp that currently run on the property each summer will have at least three more years to run.

