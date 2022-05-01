Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Milford Saturday night.

Police say the crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane.

A motorcycle collided with a car, police said.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle, Austin Micha, 20, of Milford, was killed in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Milford Police Department Traffic Division.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call PFC Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.

