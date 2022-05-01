Twenty Towns
Crash closes Route 6 in Brooklyn

CT State Police. WFSB File
CT State Police. WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 6 in Brooklyn is closed Sunday evening for a crash, state police say.

Police say the crash is in the area of Route 6 and Day Street.

Troopers responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m.

One injured person was found by troopers on arrival, police said.

State police say LifeStar is reported to be responding.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

