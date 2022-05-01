Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

State police searching for person of interest in Chaplin homicide

Police say the person of interest is believed to be driving a light blue 1989 Ford F350 with...
Police say the person of interest is believed to be driving a light blue 1989 Ford F350 with Minnesota license plate YBN8321.(CT State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPLIN, CT (WFSB) - State police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a homicide in Chaplin.

Police say the person of interest is believed to be driving a light blue 1989 Ford F350 with Minnesota license plate YBN8321.

“The vehicle or its’ operator should not be approached if located,” state police said.

State troopers from Troop D in Danielson responded to a residence on Miller Road around 6:12 a.m. Sunday morning for the report of an assault.

When troopers arrived, they found a deceased male victim.

Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle is asked to call state police at 860-779-4900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Milford Police
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Milford
Beautiful Sunday, showers Monday
Technical Discussion: A Sunny and Beautiful Sunday! Tracking Some Unsettled Weather For Mid-Week...
Your Sunday forecast.
Beautiful Sunday, showers possible Monday
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast