State police searching for person of interest in Chaplin homicide

CHAPLIN, CT (WFSB) - State police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a homicide in Chaplin.

Police say the person of interest is believed to be driving a light blue 1989 Ford F350 with Minnesota license plate YBN8321.

“The vehicle or its’ operator should not be approached if located,” state police said.

State troopers from Troop D in Danielson responded to a residence on Miller Road around 6:12 a.m. Sunday morning for the report of an assault.

When troopers arrived, they found a deceased male victim.

Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle is asked to call state police at 860-779-4900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.