AMAZING K9 DUOS: Meet Officer Sergo and K9 Mack from East Haven

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - K9 Officer Fred Sego and K9 Mack of the East Haven Police Department have been together since March of 2020.

“Me and Mack have been a K9 team since 2019,” Sego said. “I started back in the police department in 2015. He’s got three certifications, two national [and] one state. We got certified by Superior Canines in Newtown, CT. He was given to us by Grasso Shepherds out of Shelton, but also with that being said, he was donated to us by Forbes Fuel out of East Haven.”

Anyone who wants to support the K9 program can send donation checks made out to the “East Haven Police Department K9 Unit” and mail them to the department. They can be sent over Pay Pal too with this link, or through Venmo “EHPD canine unit.”

