Bicycles on Main kicks off in Old Wethersfield

Bicycles on Main in Wethersfield
By Marcy Jones
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A colorful tradition makes its second appearance in the heart of Old Wethersfield.

Bicycles on Main officially kicked off Sunday, and residents have been hard at work decorating bikes to for all to admire.

The month of May isn’t just known for its flowers.

It’s also National Bike Month, and nobody celebrates better than the community of Old Wethersfield.

“It’s a great tradition, ya know people put their bikes out in all these crazy colors and fun stuff!” said Tommy Mayfield, of Old Wethersfield.

Folks say the added eye candy on wheels throughout town makes them happy.

“It’s a beautiful walk up and down Main Street, you see all these amazing and different types of bikes that everybody has decorated,” said Allison Buser, Old Wethersfield resident.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, there may just be a bike that surprises you.

“I’ve seen the pirate one across the street here,” said Buser.

“The girls actually live this fish bike right here, they love all of the shells on it, but it defintely gets the kids out they love seeing all the bikes, the colors, the flowers,” said Taylor Currence, Old Wethersfield resident.

“This lady over there had all these like nice yellow flowers and stuff and it said stop war and it was pretty cool,” said Mayfield.

After the last two years where things were turned upside down, many agree the silly decorated bikes mean a little more this year, and that’s a reason to celebrate!

“It’s very important to have it, it’s great to see the community come together, everybody walking around, it’s the point where our neighbors are now coming out of their hiding and getting to know each other all over again,” Buser said.

