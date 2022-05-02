Bright Spot: Special fundraiser for a West Hartford elementary school

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A special fundraiser took place to help raise money for a unique school in Hartford County.

St. Thomas Apostle School is a Catholic elementary school that has been around for 85 years.

“It’s very modern and it’s not your traditional as you think Catholic education. I think we like to keep it as a hidden gem,” says Natalie Hubert, the school’s principal.

And while a majority of their students come from West Hartford, they also serve kids in other neighboring towns.

“Bloomfield, Hartford, Farmington, Avon, Simsbury,”

Their Pre-K to 5 campus is also connected to St. Timothy Middle School on the other side of town, and Hubert adds “we also are the only catholic Middle School in the Archdiocese.”

But since these schools are private, they don’t get any funding from the state or the federal government.

“It’s really just funded by tuition and parent donations, so we’re very lucky that we have such a generous community.”

Generous is an understatement. 11 days ago, St. Thomas held a ‘Walk-a-thon’ during the school day.

“It was a 2-hour event in the morning. It was kicked off by a prayer lead by our priest, and our little cheerleaders that do their little cheer, one of our teachers is also a DJ so we had music. Kids were able to stop and get snacks at different stations and they basically did laps around the school and the church with their classes,” Hubert says.

About 185 students participated in the event organized by the school’s HSA, which is also the PTA.

Not only was there walking involved, but there was a basketball station, a hula hoop station, several snack stations, a dance area, chalk painting and of course, playscape time.

“I would say almost 230 people were here at the Walk-A-Thon just participating.”

And that participation helped raise $7,600 for the school.

“We pray together, we dance together, we walk together, and we raise a ton of money for our school together.’

